USI Men’s Soccer drops road match to No. Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to Northern Kentucky University on Sunday, 2-3. The Screaming Eagles fall to 0-2 on the season while the Norse go to 1-1.

USI was able to strike first as they got things started with a goal from Nick Faddis (St. Louis, Missouri) at the 27:48 mark in the first half. That was Faddis’ first goal in an Eagles uniform after transferring from St. Louis University. USI continued their strong stretch into the second half as Mical Hardtman (Hamilton Parrish, Bermuda) scored at the 52:24 mark to give USI a 2-0 lead. That was Hardtman’s first goal as an Eagle in his third season with the program. Faddis and Dan Hartman (Seymour, Indiana) had the assists on the goal.

Northern Kentucky did not shy away as they stuck just 26 seconds after to cut the deficit in half as Joseph Roddy scored at the 52:50 mark. The Norse would continue to dominate as they would tie the game at 57:50 with a goal from Hunter Sekelsky and take the final 3-2 lead at 67:36 after a goal from Sam Robinson.

The Eagles had three players lead the way with two shots, this included Faddis and Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri). Four players tied for the team high in shots on goal with one. Freshman goalkeeper Giancarlo Varano (Woodbridge, Canada) got his first start in net for USI, making eight saves on the day.

NEXT UP FOR THE EAGLES:

USI will return to Strassweg Field on Thursday, September 1st to host the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay at noon in their first home match back at the Division I level.

Copyright: WFIE. All rights reserved. Courtesy: USI Athletics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.