Webster Co. Sheriff makes first court appearance

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones had his arraignment virtually on Monday.

According to a press release in early August, from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster Co. indicted Jones on August 10.

Jones is facing one count of official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.

