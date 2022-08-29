Birthday Club
Webster Co. Sheriff makes first court appearance

By Josh Lucca and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones had his arraignment virtually on Monday.

According to a press release in early August, from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster Co. indicted Jones on August 10.

Jones is facing one count of official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.

[Previous Story: Webster Co. sheriff indicted with official misconduct, witness tampering charges]

Youthbuild Evansville set to host graduation ceremony
Update on Webster Co. Sheriff’s indictment
Nut Club holding pre-sale of Fall Festival ride wristbands
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
