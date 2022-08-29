Webster Co. Sheriff makes first court appearance
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones had his arraignment virtually on Monday.
According to a press release in early August, from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a grand jury in Webster Co. indicted Jones on August 10.
Jones is facing one count of official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
