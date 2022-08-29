UE’s Ormson Named MVC Offensive Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After helping spark the University of Evansville women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Morehead State on Sunday, UE fifth-year forward Emily Ormson has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week by the conference office.

Ormson helped UE overcome a 1-0 deficit Sunday by scoring her second goal of the year just minutes after Morehead State took the lead. Ormson fired a shot from just above the 18-yard box into the far corner to give UE the equalizer. Evansville would then earn the advantage and the eventual match-winner just six minutes later.

Ormson led UE with four shots, including three on goal Sunday against Morehead State. Overall, Ormson leads UE in both shots (seven) and goals (two) through three matches, while ranking in the Valley’s top 10 in both categories as well.

UE stands at 1-1-1 entering this week’s action. The Purple Aces will travel to Edwardsville, Illinois on Thursday to take on the SIUE Cougars in UE’s first road contest of the year. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of University of Evansville

