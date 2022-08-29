Two Hat Tricks propel KWC Women’s Soccer to Dominant win

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team evened its record with a dominating performance against Berea College on Sunday afternoon. Bree Owen and Kiersten Schuler each recorded hat tricks in a 13-0 shutout of the Mountaineers.

Owen got two thirds of her hat trick within the first six minutes as she recorded her first score in the first minute of the match. She added a second score in the fifth minute to quickly give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

In total the Panthers (1-1) took 23 shots in the opening period to Mountaineers’ (0-1) three. In the 28th minute Owen scored her third and final goal of the match on a penalty kick to build an 8-0 advantage. Wesleyan took a 10-0 lead into intermission. Chloe Hinchcliffe, Natalie Hinchcliffe, Ashlyn Payton, Kiersten Schuler, and Maddy McCorkle all recorded a goal in the first 45 minutes.

Wesleyan’s keeper, Reegan Garrity went unchallenged in the opening half as the Mountaineers could not produce a shot on goal. Garrity played 58 minutes in the match, making one save, while Elizabeth Burns completed the shutout as she finished the contest with 31 scoreless minutes.

Schuler completed her trifecta in the 55th minute, scoring her third goal of the game. Cyia Robertson added back-to-back goals in the 61st and 84th minute.

The Panthers will host the University of Missouri – St. Louis on Sunday. The match at Panther Field is scheduled to start at 2 PM CT.

Copyright: WFIE, all rights reserved. Courtesy: KWC athletics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.