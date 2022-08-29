Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.(Starbucks)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week, but even coffee is not immune to inflation.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Tuesday, but be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning for fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating weekend murder in Evansville
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband

Latest News

2 Henderson mass shooting victims recovering
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop.
Police: Suspect steals $5K worth of merchandise from Evansville business
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe
Traffic alert on North Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation