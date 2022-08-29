Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week.
Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street.
That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
We’re told this is so crews can do landscaping work on the median.
