Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping

Traffic alert on North Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
Traffic alert on North Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week.

Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street.

That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

We’re told this is so crews can do landscaping work on the median.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

