Police: Suspect steals $5K worth of merchandise from Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop.

Officers were called to Beauty Plus at 3205 Covert Avenue on Sunday after the reporter saw broken glass from the business’s door.

Officers arrived and say the business was “ransacked.”

They say several displays were destroyed and shelves were knocked over.

According to officials, security footage showed a masked woman come to the door and smash the glass with a hammer.

They say the woman then went inside with a garbage bag.

Security footage shows the suspect ransacking the business, taking items from the shelves, and putting them into the trash bag.

Authorities say the woman moved quickly and looked like she knew exactly where to go and what to take.

The police report says she was in the store for only six minutes but left with about $5,000 worth of merchandise.

Authorities say cameras also captured the woman getting into the passenger side of a red car and leaving the business.

If you know anything about this incident, call police.

