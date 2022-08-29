Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Suspect steals $5K worth of merchandise from Evansville business

Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop.
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop.

Officers were called to Beauty Plus at 3205 Covert Avenue on Sunday after the reporter saw broken glass from the business’s door.

Officers arrived and say the business was “ransacked.”

They say several displays were destroyed and shelves were knocked over.

According to officials, security footage showed a masked woman come to the door and smash the glass with a hammer.

They say the woman then went inside with a garbage bag.

Security footage shows the suspect ransacking the business, taking items from the shelves, and putting them into the trash bag.

Authorities say the woman moved quickly and looked like she knew exactly where to go and what to take.

The police report says she was in the store for only six minutes but left with about $5,000 worth of merchandise.

Authorities say cameras also captured the woman getting into the passenger side of a red car and leaving the business.

If you know anything about this incident, call police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating weekend murder in Evansville
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband

Latest News

2 Henderson mass shooting victims recovering
Traffic alert on North Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional