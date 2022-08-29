Nut Club holding pre-sale of Fall Festival ride wristbands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the West Side Nut Club say they are holding a pre-sale of wristband vouchers for the 101st Fall Festival.

Those will be available from September 1 through September 30 at all area Donut Bank and Schnucks locations.

They say each voucher bought in advance will cost $20, which is a $5 discount.

Those wristbands are good for all rides.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.