Myriad Coffee House to close
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing.

The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend.

They say they’re going to close September 11.

Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open.

The coffee house opened earlier this year in the same building Myriad Brewing Company’s new taproom is.

According to the social media post, the taproom and bar will stay open.

