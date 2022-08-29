Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation

By Jill Lyman and Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out.

The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica Teague and Charles and Martina Hite.

Officials tell us it is a slow investigation so they can be as thorough as possible.

Officials say 39 homes were damaged in the blast.

Click here for all of our Weinbach explosion coverage.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating weekend murder in Evansville
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband

Latest News

2 Henderson mass shooting victims recovering
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop.
Police: Suspect steals $5K worth of merchandise from Evansville business
Traffic alert on North Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional