‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out.

The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica Teague and Charles and Martina Hite.

Officials tell us it is a slow investigation so they can be as thorough as possible.

Officials say 39 homes were damaged in the blast.

