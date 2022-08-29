Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms this afternoon. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise.

Evansville police are investigating a murder. They say a man had been shot in the chest Saturday night. We’re told no arrests have been made.

Indiana State Police say an argument led to a shooting in Posey County. Troopers say a woman shot her husband in the chest.

We are about two and a half hours away from the Artemis 1 launch. It comes with plans to return astronauts back to the moon.

