Monday Sunrise Headlines 8/29
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms this afternoon. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise.

Evansville police are investigating a murder. They say a man had been shot in the chest Saturday night. We’re told no arrests have been made.

Indiana State Police say an argument led to a shooting in Posey County. Troopers say a woman shot her husband in the chest.

We are about two and a half hours away from the Artemis 1 launch. It comes with plans to return astronauts back to the moon.

