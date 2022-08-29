Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for an Evansville man has been canceled after a plea deal was reached.

[Previous: Man charged with dealing drugs causing death]

Court records show Gene Hoover was supposed to go to trial this week, but he pleaded guilty to dealing meth.

He was sentenced to 14 years with the last two on work release.

Hoover was arrested last August, after police say he was wanted for dealing meth that caused the death of 36-year-old Christopher Saul.

Police say Saul was found dead at the Esquire Inn last August.

