Evansville Otters’ superfan passes away

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Otters’ “secret weapon,” Bruce Pittman has passed away.

His family confirmed on Twitter the superfan died.

You might have recognized Pittman as the man who sat in his wheelchair behind the Otters’ dugout.

He was rarely without his jersey that labeled him the secret weapon or his famous cowbell.

He told us in the past that he’d been hanging around Bosse Field for those games since 2001.

The Otters posted on social media saying they are keeping his family in their thoughts.

Myriad Coffee House to close
