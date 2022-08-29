Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Corrales, Ortiz take home season-long titles for Ellis Park summer meet

Corrales, Ortiz, take home season-long titles for Ellis Park summer meet
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunday was closing day of the Ellis Park summer meet, and there was still plenty left to be decided. Jockey Gerardo Corrales began the day with a three-win lead over Brian Hernandez Jr.

Corrales won Sunday’s seventh race aboard “Redeemer” and he finished the 2022 meet with 22 victories to win the Ellis Park jockey title by four over Hernandez Jr. Corrales was then presented with the trophy for winning the jockey championship. He was joined alongside by his father Gerardo Corrales Sr. and trainer Eric Foster, who he rides for a lot.

“Thank you for the opportunity from every trainer. It means excited. Thank you God,” said Corrales. Foster joined him for the interview, and he said, “Gerardo, he’s really appreciative to everybody that puts him on a horse. He wants to ride the good ones, and he loves to win. He’s been the leading rider at Turfway three times at Turfway. At the beginning of the meet, he wanted to stay here with his family lives close. He’s got a new baby. It’s just awesome for him. I’m so proud for him.”

Meanwhile, there was a three-way tie for first in trainer wins between the John Ortiz, Steve Asmussen, and Brad Cox barns.

Ortiz had a horse that won Sunday’s first race, giving him 12 wins for the meet, and that proved to be the clinching victory as Ortiz won the Ellis Park trainer title by one over the Brad Cox and Steve Asmussen barns.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say

Latest News

USI Women’s Soccer settles for draw with NIU
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Two Hat Tricks propel KWC Women’s Soccer to Dominant win
USI Men’s Soccer drops road match to No. Kentucky
NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: Morehead St. vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: Morehead St. vs. UE