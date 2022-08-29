Corrales, Ortiz, take home season-long titles for Ellis Park summer meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunday was closing day of the Ellis Park summer meet, and there was still plenty left to be decided. Jockey Gerardo Corrales began the day with a three-win lead over Brian Hernandez Jr.

Corrales won Sunday’s seventh race aboard “Redeemer” and he finished the 2022 meet with 22 victories to win the Ellis Park jockey title by four over Hernandez Jr. Corrales was then presented with the trophy for winning the jockey championship. He was joined alongside by his father Gerardo Corrales Sr. and trainer Eric Foster, who he rides for a lot.

“Thank you for the opportunity from every trainer. It means excited. Thank you God,” said Corrales. Foster joined him for the interview, and he said, “Gerardo, he’s really appreciative to everybody that puts him on a horse. He wants to ride the good ones, and he loves to win. He’s been the leading rider at Turfway three times at Turfway. At the beginning of the meet, he wanted to stay here with his family lives close. He’s got a new baby. It’s just awesome for him. I’m so proud for him.”

Meanwhile, there was a three-way tie for first in trainer wins between the John Ortiz, Steve Asmussen, and Brad Cox barns.

Ortiz had a horse that won Sunday’s first race, giving him 12 wins for the meet, and that proved to be the clinching victory as Ortiz won the Ellis Park trainer title by one over the Brad Cox and Steve Asmussen barns.

