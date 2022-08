MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in McLean County will be conducting bridge inspections for U.S. 431 over the Green River and Rough River.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Drivers should anticipate single-lane restrictions and flaggers on-site.

