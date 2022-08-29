Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mississippi woman has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a drug trafficking case.

That investigation landed two people in jail back in March.

Lizbeth Villagrana and James Banks Jr. were previously arrested and accused of trying to bring drugs into the Branchville Correctional Facility.

Investigators say they started monitoring them after receiving a tip from the Indiana Department of Correction.

Officials say Villagrana was supposed to deliver drugs to Banks but she was pulled over. Authorities say they found a little over 25 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl in her car.

According to investigators, Banks eventually pulled up to the scene where he was also taken into custody.

Now, 29-year-old Corey Gunn of Tupelo, Mississippi has also been charged with conspiring to smuggle drugs into the facility.

After Banks and Villagrana were arrested, authorities say they seized their cell phones and got search warrants for them.

Officials say they found text messages between Villagrana and Gunn. They say those messages had detailed plans to have Villagrana bring the fentanyl to Evansville for a payment.

Gunn was booked in jail on Sunday, according to the website.

She facing a conspiracy to deal charge.

