On alert for storms tonight, sunny and less humid midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert through tonight as the entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. That is a risk level one out of five, which means an isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing torrential rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A few scattered showers and storms have already bubbled up this afternoon, mainly across the southeastern half of the Tri-State, and hit-or-miss rain will remain possible through this evening.

Additional showers and storms will come down from the north overnight, and some of that rain may linger into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, but most of us will be dry by the morning commute. The clouds will then gradually clear during the first half of the day with plenty of sunshine on tap by Tuesday afternoon.

Today has been another hot and humid day across the Tri-State with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits. We will fall back through the 80s this evening then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the low 70s by early Tuesday morning.

The cold front bringing us these scattered showers and storms will push through our region Tuesday morning, ushering in slightly cooler and much less humid air from the north. High temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday, but Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the low 60s. Some of us may even dip into the upper 50s!

Wednesday looks absolutely beautiful with wall-to-wall sunshine, high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and comfortable humidity. The sunny skies will hang around through the rest of the week, but our wind direction will gradually change, and the heat and humidity creep back in as we head into Labor Day weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and upper 80s to low 90s through the holiday weekend. A few spotty showers and storms may also bubble up in the heat of the day Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but we are not expecting any widespread rain or severe weather after tonight.

