Alert Day: P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are coming off the hottest day of the month when Sunday afternoon jumped to 94-degrees. Since early August, rain has been missing from the forecast until today. Monday will usher in early sunshine, but scattered showers and storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening. Until rain develops, today will still be humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°.

We are under a marginal risk for a few severe storms this afternoon, which is a level out of five on the risk scale. Isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds and dangerous lightning, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Projected rainfall .50″ up to 1-inch with isolated higher amounts.

The rain will clear by Tuesday morning, and the clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Tuesday will still be fairly hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°, but the humidity will begin to drop as our wind direction changes and cooler air flows in from the north.

