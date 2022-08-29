Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion

Deadly Allendale home explosion
Deadly Allendale home explosion
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials tell us Sue Murphy has died more than a week after her house exploded in Allendale.

Her husband, Kevin, died shortly after it happened back on Aug. 19.

Sue had been in the ICU at a Louisville burn center.

[Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.]

[Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion]

The Murphys were the only ones at the home, and officials say neighbors helped pull them out.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Evansville in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
Gene Hoover.
Man accused of dealing meth that caused death reaches plea deal
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Melissa Wade
Update: Wife charged after troopers say she shot her husband in Posey Co.

Latest News

Update: Wife charged after troopers say she shot her husband in Posey Co.
Update: Wife charged after troopers say she shot her husband in Posey Co.
Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
8/29 Neighborhood Watch
8/29 Neighborhood Watch
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation