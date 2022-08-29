2nd person dies after Allendale house explosion

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials tell us Sue Murphy has died more than a week after her house exploded in Allendale.

Her husband, Kevin, died shortly after it happened back on Aug. 19.

Sue had been in the ICU at a Louisville burn center.

The Murphys were the only ones at the home, and officials say neighbors helped pull them out.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

