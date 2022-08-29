2 Henderson mass shooting victims recovering

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two of the victims of Thursday night’s shooting at Harbor House Christian Center are recovering from their injuries.

Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck tells us one of the men was released from the hospital Saturday and is doing okay.

She says the other man had surgery on his hand and is expected to be released in the next few days. She says there is some swelling that has impacted his vision, but it’s expected to heal.

The two others who were shot were killed.

They are 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

Police say the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs, is charged with two counts of murder. They say he was also a resident at Harbor House,

