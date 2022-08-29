Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2 Henderson mass shooting victims recovering

By Jamee French and Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two of the victims of Thursday night’s shooting at Harbor House Christian Center are recovering from their injuries.

Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck tells us one of the men was released from the hospital Saturday and is doing okay.

[Previous: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting]

She says the other man had surgery on his hand and is expected to be released in the next few days. She says there is some swelling that has impacted his vision, but it’s expected to heal.

The two others who were shot were killed.

They are 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

Police say the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs, is charged with two counts of murder. They say he was also a resident at Harbor House,

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating weekend murder in Evansville
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband

Latest News

Police investigating burglary at an Evansville beauty supply store.
Police: Suspect steals $5K worth of merchandise from Evansville business
Traffic alert on North Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
Corey Gunn.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional