Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night.

According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found a man inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived.

According to a press release, the victim died.

Investigators say they learned that the suspect went to the home, kicked in the front door and shot the victim.

Officials say the suspect is described as a heavyset man, approximately 5′8″-5′10″ tall with long dread/braids pulled back into a ponytail, and gold teeth. The suspect was wearing a red shirt or jersey and had on glasses. The suspect was possibly driving an SUV.

According to a press release, this is an ongoing investigation and no arrest have been made at this time.

Officials say the identity of the victim and the cause of death may be released at a later time by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

