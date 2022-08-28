Ky. Wesleyan Volleyball splits final day down in Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA, AR. (WFIE) - Playing in their final day of the Reddie-Tiger Invitational, the Kentucky Wesleyan Volleyball team took down LeMoyne-Owen 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-11) in their opener before falling to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19) in their final game of the tournament.

Game One

Wesleyan set the tone early, using three straight aces from Karrah Cron to go up 7-0 in the first set against the Magicians. After a back-and-forth battle the rest of the set, Olivia Patton hit two big kills in the end to give Wesleyan the set victory.

The second set was the opposite of the first, as LeMoyne-Owen held the lead for much of the set. Down 20-17, the Panther rallied off eight straight points and used a Danielle Nelson ace to secure the set win.

KWC was in total control in the third set, leading by a comfortable margin for much of the set. Up 22-11, the Panthers forced three straight errors by LeMoyne-Owen to give them the 3-0 win.

Ava Rebarchik led the way with nine kills, followed by Diana Wesolosky (8) and Mariah Jones (8). Karrah Cron tallied 15 digs while Carlee Widmer notched 13. Danielle Nelson led the Panthers with 10 digs, and Mariah Jones continued her strong play at the net with four blocks.

Game Two

Wesleyan kept it close for much of the game, but the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions did just enough to keep the Panthers at bay, taking the final game 3-0.

Freshman Olivia Patton led the Panthers with 13 kills, while Karrah Cron had a season high 29 assists. Danielle Nelson notched 15 digs while Ava Rebarchik tallied three blocks.

The Panthers will be back at it again next week when they play host to the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. The tournament will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday and Saturday of next week, with KWC’s first game taking place at 1 p.m. on Friday vs. Northern Michigan.

