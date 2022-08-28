Jockey and trainer titles up for grabs in final weekend of Ellis Park summer meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ellis Park meet has been a hotly contested one all summer, and the competition will continue fiercely until closing day.

Gerardo Corrales had a 3-win lead in the jockey standings, over Brian Hernandez Jr. when Saturday’s races began, while John Ortiz led the trainer standings by one win over Steve Asmussen’s barn. So there was plenty still to be decided.

Saturday’s third race was an allowance optional claimer for 3 year olds and up, going 5.5 furlongs on the turf. In the end, it was jockey Reylu Gutierrez who gets the ride of a lifetime aboard “Therideofalifetime” for the one-length win. Brett Calhoun was the winning trainer for owner and breeder, Stephen Fidel.

Sunday is closing day of the Ellis Park summer meet.

