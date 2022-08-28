Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jockey and trainer titles up for grabs in final weekend of Ellis Park summer meet

Jockey and trainer titles up for grabs in final weekend of Ellis Park summer meet
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ellis Park meet has been a hotly contested one all summer, and the competition will continue fiercely until closing day.

Gerardo Corrales had a 3-win lead in the jockey standings, over Brian Hernandez Jr. when Saturday’s races began, while John Ortiz led the trainer standings by one win over Steve Asmussen’s barn. So there was plenty still to be decided.

Saturday’s third race was an allowance optional claimer for 3 year olds and up, going 5.5 furlongs on the turf. In the end, it was jockey Reylu Gutierrez who gets the ride of a lifetime aboard “Therideofalifetime” for the one-length win. Brett Calhoun was the winning trainer for owner and breeder, Stephen Fidel.

Sunday is closing day of the Ellis Park summer meet.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband
Pastor Coni Beck told 14 News that no one could have predicted Thursday's mass shooting.
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
John Earl Hall Mugshot
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 2

Latest News

‘Ellie Sparkles’ takes home Ellis Park Weiner Dog Championship
‘Ellie Sparkles’ takes home Ellis Park Weiner Dog Championship
Frontier League Highlights: Y’alls vs. Otters
Frontier League Highlights: Y’alls vs. Otters
NCAA Volleyball Highlights: Murray St. vs. USI
NCAA Volleyball Highlights: Murray St. vs. USI
Frontier League Highlights: Y’alls vs. Otters
Frontier League Highlights: Y’alls vs. Otters