Hot and humid Sunday, rain and cooler temps Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was hot, but tomorrow will be even hotter! We then have rain and a cooldown on the way as we head into the workweek.

We topped out in the lower 90s this afternoon. We will fall back into the low 70s overnight under mostly clear skies. A few spotty showers did pop up this afternoon and evening, but most of us stayed dry. A stray shower or two will remain possible overnight, but once again, most of the Tri-State will stay dry.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but we will see a few more clouds bubbling up during the second half of the day, and isolated showers and storms may also be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb out of the 70s Sunday morning, reaching 80° as early as 9 AM, then we will hit 90° by about lunchtime before topping out in the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon. Heat index values may reach the upper 90s to near 100°!

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the low to mid 70. A few more showers and storms are also possible.

Our best chance of rain arrives Monday as a cold front approaches our region. Scattered showers and storms seem likely, especially Monday afternoon and evening. While some thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible, severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers may linger into early Tuesday morning, but we will generally see clearing skies Tuesday as that cold front passes through our region and pushes off to the southeast.

Our temperatures will still top out in the upper 80s Tuesday, but our highs will fall a few degrees into the mid 80s for the end of the week as cooler, drier air flows in from the north on the backside of that cold front.

High pressure will also dominate the second half of the week, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh. Heat, humidity and isolated rain chances may start to creep back into our region by Labor Day weekend.

