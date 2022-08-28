Birthday Club
Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

Kevaial Beasley
Kevaial Beasley(Henderson County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street.

During the stop, officers say they found one pound of marijuana in the vehicle. Beasley was arrested for the charges of trafficking marijuana greater than eight ounces, resisting arrest and other charges including five bench warrants.

Beasley is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

According to the jail’s website, Beasley is also being held on no bond.

