Ellis Park holds pet adoption event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several local humane societies and adoption centers took part in a big event at Ellis Park in coordination with Saturday’s wiener dog races.

Five total organizations were on hand, including the Vanderburgh Humane Society, Feline Fix, PAAWS No Kill Animal Rescue, New Life Rescue and Adoption, and New Hope Animal Rescue in Henderson. Organizers say many of these shelters are at or beyond their preferred capacity.

“The main goal and people don’t really realize this, but the shelters would love to be empty,” said Brian Buxton, event sponsor with Reditus Property Holdings “They would love to not have a dog or cat to feed and take care of with the vet care and whatnot. They would love for everyone to be in a home, but unfortunately that’s not possible. One of the things that all of these organizations focus on is trap, neuter, release -- spay, neuter, and helping people who might have financial difficulties keep their animals.

Buxton says there were indeed some pets adopted at Saturday’s clinic, and he encourages everyone looking for a new pet to visit a shelter first.

