‘Ellie Sparkles’ takes home Ellis Park Weiner Dog Championship

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - This is the final weekend of the Ellis Park summer meet, but there was still plenty of fun left to be had. In fact, Saturday went to the dogs -- the weiner dogs that is.

The weiner dog championship race was held on Saturday, which was a culmination of last month’s weiner dog qualifying heats. The five winners and five runners-up, plus an Ellis Park special entry dachshund, converged to see who was the fastest dog, and they were also vying for the coveted red fire hydrant trophy.

They all lined up, and they took off with gusto. Dexters, Turbo, and Ellie Sparkles were the leading contenders, and it was Ellie Sparkles who blazed a trail to victory. Turbo got second, and Dexters was third.

