ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning.

They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving an ATV when he abruptly went off the roadway. Hunt then went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.

Officials say Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

