ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning.
They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.
According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving an ATV when he abruptly went off the roadway. Hunt then went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
Officials say Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.