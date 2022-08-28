Birthday Club
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning.

They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving an ATV when he abruptly went off the roadway. Hunt then went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.

Officials say Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

