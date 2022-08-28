Alert Day Monday for storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was hot and humid with a few isolated showers and storms, but we are on alert for more storms Monday, and that will be followed by some more comfortable weather by midweek.

Some isolated showers and storms bubbled up in the heat of the afternoon and will remain possible through this evening, but most of that rain will taper off as we head into the night. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s to low triple digits. We will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, but tonight will be nearly 10° warmer than average with lows only reaching the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday may start out with some sunshine in the morning, but scattered showers and storms will likely develop Monday afternoon and evening and continue into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Despite the rain, Monday will still be pretty hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°.

The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms Monday, which is a level out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential rain is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Most of us will pick up somewhere between 0.75 and 1.25″ of rain from this system, but some higher totals are possible if you get caught under a heavy downpour.

The cold front bringing us that disruptive weather will pass through the Tri-state on Tuesday. The rain will taper off to the southeast early Tuesday morning, and the clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. Tuesday will still be fairly hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°, but the humidity will begin to drop as our wind direction changes and cooler air flows in from the north.

That cooler air will really be noticeable Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as our temperatures will drop into the low 60s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be beautiful with sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and comfortable humidity.

Our wind direction will gradually begin to change again as we head into Labor Day weekend, and the humidity will slowly start to creep back up. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

