Owensboro Habitat for Humanity hosting new fundraising event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a new event, ‘Habitat for Humanity’s Quarter Mile’.

That event is set to begin Saturday, August 27.

According to a press release, the nonprofit is asking the public to bring quarters to lay end-to-end along Veterans Boulevard. The goal is to receive enough quarters to stretch one mile.

Officials say proceeds will be used to help build homes for Habitat clients who live in Daviess Co.

Organizers say they will b e giving hot dogs and other items away at the event.

City officials will shut down Veterans Boulevard between Daviess and Frederica streets between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event. The street that borders Smothers Park will close at 6 a.m. Saturday and remain closed until the event ends.

