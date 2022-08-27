Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has branched out to Posey County for one family.

The first Habitat home in Poseyville is officially going to be built. City officials are happy to have Habitat in their community as they bring more affordable housing to families.

As part of Habitat for Humanity, the Orlando family will also be helping to build the home. They say they’re ready to get to work.

“I don’t feel like it’s hard work, because it’s the ultimate goal we’ve been working for since we’ve been together,” Mario and Jessica Orlando said. “It doesn’t really feel like work. Our kids are excited to help. We have two older ones that are very excited to help. It doesn’t really feel like work when you’re working for something for yourself.”

The family is very grateful to be working with Habitat for Humanity. This will be the 16th home built in Posey County.

