Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony

Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has branched out to Posey County for one family.

The first Habitat home in Poseyville is officially going to be built. City officials are happy to have Habitat in their community as they bring more affordable housing to families.

As part of Habitat for Humanity, the Orlando family will also be helping to build the home. They say they’re ready to get to work.

“I don’t feel like it’s hard work, because it’s the ultimate goal we’ve been working for since we’ve been together,” Mario and Jessica Orlando said. “It doesn’t really feel like work. Our kids are excited to help. We have two older ones that are very excited to help. It doesn’t really feel like work when you’re working for something for yourself.”

The family is very grateful to be working with Habitat for Humanity. This will be the 16th home built in Posey County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting
Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned in Dubois...
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
Randal Schaeffer.
Evansville man facing several sex crime charges after cyber tip
Jeremy Tudela
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach

Latest News

Pastor Coni Beck told 14 News that no one could have predicted Thursday's mass shooting.
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery