Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband

(WSAW)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night.

According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.

That happened around 8:40 p.m.

Officials say moments after Mt. Vernon Police arrived, they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. 48-year-old Melissa Wade was also found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

ISP detectives say a boy was also inside the home during the shooting, but he was not hurt.

According to a press release, Herbert and Melissa are married and were involved in an argument when Melissa allegedly shot Herbert in the chest.

Detectives say they believe Melissa accidently shot herself in the leg. They were both taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

ISP officials say Herbert is being treated for life threatening injuries. Melissa is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting
Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned in Dubois...
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
Randal Schaeffer.
Evansville man facing several sex crime charges after cyber tip
Jeremy Tudela
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach

Latest News

Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony
Northern Posey Co. Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony
Pastor Coni Beck told 14 News that no one could have predicted Thursday's mass shooting.
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper