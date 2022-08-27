ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night.

According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.

That happened around 8:40 p.m.

Officials say moments after Mt. Vernon Police arrived, they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. 48-year-old Melissa Wade was also found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

ISP detectives say a boy was also inside the home during the shooting, but he was not hurt.

According to a press release, Herbert and Melissa are married and were involved in an argument when Melissa allegedly shot Herbert in the chest.

Detectives say they believe Melissa accidently shot herself in the leg. They were both taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

ISP officials say Herbert is being treated for life threatening injuries. Melissa is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

