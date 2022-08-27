EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue.

Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in the collision. After further investigation, it was found that the driver of the car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed, hitting the dump truck.

EPD says the dump truck then hit a pole, causing the driver to become trapped inside. That driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say in order to life the dump truck and rescue the driver, CenterPoint had to shut off the power in the area.

The road in the area was also closed for crews to work the incident. It has since reopened.

EPD says the driver of the car was arrested for an unrelated incident.

