Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting
Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned in Dubois...
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
Randal Schaeffer.
Evansville man facing several sex crime charges after cyber tip
Jeremy Tudela
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
John Earl Hall Mugshot
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery
Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say