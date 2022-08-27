14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck sat down with 14 News to discuss Thursday night’s mass shooting.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

Harbor House acts as a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, but Beck said they’re really a family.

She said that Kenneth Gibbs, who was arrested for the deadly shooting, had been a resident for about a year. She said he was preparing to leave.

“We could see [Gibbs’s] agitation growing somewhat, but Kenny has never acted out,” she said. “There was no way to anticipate what was coming.”

She said on Thursday night, he was being disruptive during their church service. She said leaders had to talk to him after it was concluded.

“Within five minutes, Kenneth Gibbs went to his car, retrieved a weapon and came in firing,” Beck said.

She said he entered through the back door and killed the first man she saw.

He then made his way to the chapel to continue firing.

He killed a second man there.

“Both of those men were precious men that loved the Lord,” Beck said.

She said the other two people who were injured are still okay, though one of them will require surgery.

She also said that she feels Gibbs needed mental health help long before he ever came to Harbor House.

“We’ve had conversations with him about medications and different routes, but there were problems long before he got here that should have been addressed,” she said.

Beck said that despite everything, she still hopes he can get help.

“We intend to go see Kenneth in jail and let him know we’re still here,” she said. He made some really bad choices and did some terrible things, but he’s still a man who needs Jesus.”

On Friday night, she and the rest of the residents gathered to have dinner and process everything they had been through.

