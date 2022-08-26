Birthday Club
Warmer and more humid weekend

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tropical air returned to the Tri-State on Friday as humidity levels climbed along with the temperatures.   We will keep the humidity through the weekend and see highs around 90 on Saturday and Sunday.   A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible each day.  Rain chances will taper off early next week, but daily high temps will climb into the upper 80s through Thursday.  While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Dennis Vlaholeas.
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
Brandon Poole
Jeremy Tudela
Isolated Thunderstorms
Warmer weekend, storms possible