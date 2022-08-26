Warmer and more humid weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tropical air returned to the Tri-State on Friday as humidity levels climbed along with the temperatures. We will keep the humidity through the weekend and see highs around 90 on Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible each day. Rain chances will taper off early next week, but daily high temps will climb into the upper 80s through Thursday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

