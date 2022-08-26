Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
Dennis Vlaholeas.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
WFIE Traffic Alert
One lane closing in both directions on First Avenue

Latest News

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Officials identify victims in Henderson mass shooting
Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
Curtis Jackson, 13, had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed to start...
Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says