Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 2

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[WATCH: In The Huddle - Week 2]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can watch highlights and top plays from Friday night’s action on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting
Dennis Vlaholeas.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
Jeremy Tudela
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach

Latest News

Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history
Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history
Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd secures POTW honors following 4-TD performance
Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd secures POTW honors following 4-TD performance
Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history
Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history
Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd secures POTW honors following 4-TD performance
Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd secures POTW honors following 4-TD performance