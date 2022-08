PRINCETON Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Community High School kicks off our new season of Sunrise School Spirit.

It’s the first season after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE TIGERS ARE READY!! WE ARE READY!! pic.twitter.com/Yh29hQNYLY — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) August 26, 2022

Princeton Tigers Sunrise School Spirit - 2

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.