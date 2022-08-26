The League of Women Voters celebrates Women Equality Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women Equality Day, and a local organization marked the day to encourage more woman to get involved and vote.

Established in 1971, Women’s Equality Day celebrates the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The League of Women Voters of Southwest Indiana held a conference in front of the Civic Center steps downtown Evansville for the special day.

Board member Barb Delke says that Indiana has a historical low turnout with women voters.

She says, many times people only think presidential elections are important, and don’t realize the importance of local elections.

“There’s always a lot of noise surrounding presidential elections, and we want people to vote in presidential elections,” Delke said. “We also want them to vote in local and state elections, because that effects our daily lives in Evansville and surrounding areas.”

