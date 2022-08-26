Birthday Club
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home.

On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’.

The volunteers worked tirelessly for the last three weeks to finish the home that the Bullocks had once lost.

The founder of ‘God’s Pit Crew’ says their goal was to restore hope from the terrible tragedy, but Chris and Barry Bullock say they are just ready to get back to normal.

”I feel great right now. I’ve already got... some of the stuff been going on in my head been relieved a little bit already,” Barry said. “So, I feel great and I’m gonna feel greater. It’s gonna take a little time. Still totally blessed.”

“It’s just amazing to be home,” Chris said.

This is the fourth house ‘Gods pit Crew’ has presented, two in Bremen and one in Dresden, Tennessee.

