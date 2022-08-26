Birthday Club
ISP: 1 dead after semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk overturns in Dubois Co.

One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned in Dubois...
One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned in Dubois County on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County.

State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about the accident at 2 p.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, ISP officials say they found the driver trapped inside vehicle, and was later pronounced dead by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

According to a press release, the roadway was closed for nearly eight hours while emergency crews cleared the scene and unloaded the milk into another tanker. The roadway has since reopened.

ISP officials say assisting agencies included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Haysville Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, Jasper Street Department, Stork’s Towing, as well as the Coroner’s Office.

