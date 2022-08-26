Isolated Thunderstorms

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We reached 90-degrees Thursday afternoon for the first time since August 8th. Mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. A weak cold front will spark a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, sunny and humid as high temps climb to 90-degrees. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Sunday, partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind humid southerly winds.

