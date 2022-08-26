Gibson Southern QB Tanner Boyd secures POTW honors following 4-TD performance

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern quarterback Tanner Boyd was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 8,368 votes.

Boyd opened his junior campaign in stellar fashion, completing 23-of-29 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 27-20 victory over Terre Haute South last Friday night.

He also tallied 19 carries for 131 yards on the ground, adding two rushing touchdowns to his final total.

Gibson Southern is set to host New Albany on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

