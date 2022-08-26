Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 8/26
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A mass shooting in Henderson left two people dead and two others hurt. It happened at a homeless shelter. Authorities say the suspect is in custody.

Authorities say one person is dead after a semi rolled over in Dubois County. The road was closed for about eight hours.

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence took a trip to Evansville, where he attended the annual banquet of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

We are ready to kick off a new season of Sunrise School spirit today! We’ll be live at Princeton Community High School to see what the Tigers have in store for us!

