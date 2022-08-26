Birthday Club
Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague’s disappearance

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks 27 years since Heather Teague was last seen.

On this day in 1995, a witness says he saw Heather on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County.

Since then, Heather’s mom, Sarah Teague, says she has not let a day go by without doing something to find her daughter.

Sarah says she has found peace and happiness in God and her family, but she still hurts from her daughter’s disappearance.

”And I do call it God’s balance. I call it a balance because there has to be that balance because that pain it’s... I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary that could even come close to describe that ache and that pain,” Sarah said.

Kentucky State Police say that Heather’s case is still open and they are still investigating.

Officials say if you have any information that could lead to finding Heather, you are asked to call KSP.

[Previous Story: 20 years later, Heather Teague still missing]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

