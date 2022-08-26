Former Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell announces transfer to USI
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After entering the transfer portal, former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell has made his decision.

In a Twitter post, Powell announced that he will be taking his talents to the University of Southern Indiana.
USI jumped to Division I this year.
