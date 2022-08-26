Birthday Club
Former Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell announces transfer to USI

Kiyron Powell.
Kiyron Powell.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After entering the transfer portal, former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell has made his decision.

[Former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal]

In a Twitter post, Powell announced that he will be taking his talents to the University of Southern Indiana.

USI jumped to Division I this year.

