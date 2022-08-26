Evansville man facing several sex crime charges after cyber tip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after officers say they received a cyber tip.

Authorities say they got the tip about a social media account used by Randal Schaeffer in 2019.

They say Schaeffer uploaded and distributed child pornography on the account.

Officers say they tried to find him but discovered he was homeless.

Authorities say they received a search warrant for the account and confirmed that it had been used to upload child porn.

They say they also found two pictures of Schaeffer apparently inside a hospital room.

Officers say they were able to get his information from Ascension St. Vincent from when he was there in 2018.

According to court records, Randal Schaeffer actually called EPD and spoke with a detective, saying he was worried that he had been convicted of a child molestation offense from his past.

Officials say Schaeffer also told them he had been on the run because people wanted to kill him.

Authorities learned that he was staying in a rehabilitation center in Kentucky.

According to records, authorities believe that Schaeffer created the account in 2018 and joined a group that was trading child pornography.

He was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning.

Schaeffer is facing several counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

