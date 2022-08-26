Birthday Club
Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired call in Henderson

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night.

This happened close to the Harbor House Christian Center.

Henderson County law enforcement issued a “Be on the Lookout” for a white Toyota Prius with a Kentucky license plate.

We have a crew now on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

