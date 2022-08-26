Dispatch: Authorities respond to shots fired call in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night.
This happened close to the Harbor House Christian Center.
Henderson County law enforcement issued a “Be on the Lookout” for a white Toyota Prius with a Kentucky license plate.
