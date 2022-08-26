Birthday Club
Community gives input for Evansville Parks master plan

Community gives input for Evansville Parks master plan
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Park Department is allowing the public to give their opinion on the five-year master

Residents were able to answer questions, give suggestions, and provide feedback to the city.

Community members wrote their recommendations and voted for possible additions.

Those that came out say they really hope the city considers their input.

You are also able to answer survey questions online.

Park officials will review the responses they receive and execute a development plan for the next five years.

For those who can not attend the open house, feedback can also be submitted through an online survey.

For more information and input opportunities, you can visit the project website at evansvilleparksplan.com.

